Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga to Play Intimate Apollo Theater Show

“Performing at the Apollo has always been a dream of mine,” singer says of gig hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Lady Gaga 'Joanne' World Tour at Little Caesars Arena on November 7, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lady Gaga will perform a special invite-only show at Harlem's Apollo Theater, hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora.

Scott Legato/Getty

Lady Gaga will perform a special invitation-only show at the the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City on June 24th. The event will be hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora, who completed a $3.5 billion merger in February.

“Performing at the Apollo has always been a dream of mine,” Gaga said in a statement. “Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I’m excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue.”

SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will have the chance to win tickets to the concert via an e-mail sent out to qualified subscribers. New listeners since May 5th will also be able to enter a contest that comes with a trip to New York, plus tickets to the show. Complete information is available on the SiriusXM website.

Lady Gaga Slams Alabama Abortion Ban: 'This Is a Travesty'

For those who can’t make the show, Lady Gaga’s entire performance will air on the SiriusXM channel Hits 1, Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel and the new Pandora NOW channel. Select highlights from the show will be available to Pandora listeners through user-generated playlists and curated stations.

For Gaga, the Apollo show will follow the next run of her Las Vegas residency, which kicks off May 30th and runs through June 15th. Lady Gaga launched her residency at the Park Theater in December 2018. The run consists of two separate shows, “Enigma,” in which she performs her biggest hits, and the more stripped-down “Jazz and Piano.”

Lady Gaga is the latest performer to play a special SiriusXM show at the Apollo. Previously, the satellite radio giant hosted gigs from Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pitbull, Guns N’ Roses and U2.

