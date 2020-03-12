Lady Gaga Preps New Anthology Book ‘Channel Kindness’

Lady Gaga compiles “inspirational stories written by young people” and “personal notes of empowerment” in her new anthology book, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, out September 22nd.

The collection will be issued via the her Born This Way Foundation, which she co-founded in 2012 with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. The book is available to pre-order at its official website, which previews the 51 essays and the singer’s own contributions.

“Within these pages, you’ll meet young changemakers who found their inner strength, prevailed in the face of bullies, started their own social movements, and decided to break through the mental health stigma,” reads a statement. “These storytellers share how they felt, created safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, and embraced kindness with every fiber of their being by helping others without the expectation of anything in return.”

Lady Gaga detailed the book to O, the Oprah Magazine, describing the project as “the embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instill a sense of hope in each of us.” She added, “If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t.”

The songwriter—who inspired the name of a newly discovered inspect species—recently announced a six-date summer tour that kicks off July 24th in Paris and includes a handful of U.S. gigs. Every North American ticket purchase includes a CD copy of the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, out April 10th.