Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency will launch December 28th at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. The pop star will perform 27 shows at the Park Theater over the course of 2019, with the run wrapping November 8th.

The residency will comprise two different shows, the majority of which will be “Lady Gaga Enigma,” which is billed as “a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.” Lady Gaga will also perform several “Jazz and Piano” shows, which will feature “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.”

“I can’t wait to share ‘Enigma’ with all of my fans and with Las Vegas,” Lady Gaga said. “We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

Tickets go on sale August 13th at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster or Lady Gaga’s website. There will also be several pre-sales starting August 8th for members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starts August 9th, and one for members of MGM’s M life Rewards loyalty program starts August 11th.

Lady Gaga announced her Las Vegas residency last December. At the time, it was reported that Gaga would play 74 concerts in all, and that the deal was reportedly worth $100 million, with Gaga making over $1 million per show. Lady Gaga’s last album, Joanne, arrived in 2016.

‘Enigma’ Dates

December 28

December 30

December 31

January 17

January 19

January 24

January 26

January 31

February 2

May 30

June 1

June 6

June 8

June 12

June 14

October 17

October 19

October 23

October 25

October 31

November 2

November 6

November

‘Jazz and Piano’ Dates

January 20

February 3

June 2

June 9

June 8