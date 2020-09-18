Lady Gaga Stars in an Eye-Popping Fever Dream in New ‘911’ Video

Lady Gaga has shared a new video for her song “911,” which appears on the pop star’s most recent album, Chromatica.

The characteristically elaborate and eye-popping clip was directed by Tarsem, and it opens with Gaga waking up in the middle of a desert and venturing toward a small town to the sounds of the orchestral “Chromatica II” interlude (which means, yes, Gaga has finally delivered her own contribution to the “Chromatica II” into “911” meme). When “911” kicks in, it sets off a series of surreal vignettes in which Gaga interacts with a variety of strange characters, everyone dressed in elaborate costumes that seemed ripped from some old Renaissance painting.

At the end of the video, however, Gaga’s character is resuscitated by paramedics outside a movie theater where there’s been a terrible accident — and where every character in the video has a real-life counterpart to help explain the strange fever dream.

Lady Gaga released Chromatica in May, marking her first solo album since 2016’s Joanne. The pop star plans to kick off her Chromatica Ball Tour in support of the LP next summer, with North American dates scheduled for August in Boston, Toronto, New York and Chicago.