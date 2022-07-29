Labrinth Reaches for New Heights on Solo Single ‘Lift Off’

Labrinth has dropped a new single, “Lift Off.” The atmospheric song marks the musician and producer’s first solo material since his 2019 album, Imagination & The Misfit Kid.

“Head up in the clouds/When the spaceship lit, ignite,” Labrinth sings over the pulsating, soaring melody. “Hit me from the ground/I’m about to lift off.”

“Lift Off” is the first listen from Labrinth’s forthcoming solo LP, set for release via Columbia Records with the date yet to be announced. The producer has spent the past few years as the composer and producer of the soundtrack to HBO series Euphoria. The 22-track score for season two was released in April and featured contributions from cast members Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and Dominic Fike.

Labrinth also produced Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack), which arrived in February. That album included James Blake’s “Pick Me Up,” Tove Lo’s “How Long,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes.”

Since season one, Labrinth’s work as composer for Euphoria has been instrumental in making the show a cultural phenomenon. As he explained in Rolling Stone‘s “The Breakdown” earlier this year, Labrinth treats his compositions as licensed music: he creates a track, brings it to the director and editors and together they find where the sonics best elevate the visuals to their highest potential.

“I produce music and perform as an artist,” he said. “That’s my forte. So when somebody goes, can you compose the music for this show? I’m going to make a beat, I’m going to make something that moves me,” he said. “It doesn’t feel as much of an accompaniment. It feels like you’re getting an album, like somebody is making a real album behind TV, and I think that’s a different experience from what’s traditional.”