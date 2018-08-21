La Roux Slams Fox Business for Using ‘Bulletproof’ in School Safety Segment

British pop group La Roux criticized Fox Business Network for using its 2009 song “Bulletproof” in a segment Monday about bulletproof clothing designed for schoolchildren, Pitchfork reports.

The song was used to introduce a segment titled “Back to School Safety” on Maria Bartiromo’s morning show, Mornings with Maria. The piece featured an interview with Carolina Ballesteros Casas, the marketing manager of MC Armor, a protective equipment company that recently introduced a line of “high-end bulletproof backpacks and clothing” in the United States.

Fox Business Network played the song "Bulletproof" to introduce a segment about using bulletproof clothing to protect school children from guns https://t.co/eVB8EmxzOw pic.twitter.com/zQ5D1yGJhj — Katie Sullivan (@KatSulls) August 20, 2018

MC Armor is based in Colombia and in 2018 they opened their first commercial office in the United States. Casas said the company was specifically bringing their bulletproof clothing and backpacks to the United States because of rampant school shootings. “In the U.S., sadly, there’s the guns, everybody can have a gun,” she said. “So, here, kids need to be protected, and we have the fact that there is some school issues, so we need to bring this to the United States.”

After the segment aired, La Roux shared a statement condemning its use of “Bulletproof,” saying, “Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

According to NME, a spokesperson for Fox Business Network said, “The song was chosen by the production team and the selection has been addressed.”