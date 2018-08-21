Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Review: Prince's 'Anthology: 1995 – 2010' Shows Years of Genius Hiding in Plain Sight Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

La Roux Slams Fox Business for Using ‘Bulletproof’ in School Safety Segment

“I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way,” singer says

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
La Roux

British pop musician La Roux slammed Fox Business Network for using her song "Bulletproof" in a piece about bulletproof clothing for kids.

Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

British pop group La Roux criticized Fox Business Network for using its 2009 song “Bulletproof” in a segment Monday about bulletproof clothing designed for schoolchildren, Pitchfork reports.

The song was used to introduce a segment titled “Back to School Safety” on Maria Bartiromo’s morning show, Mornings with Maria. The piece featured an interview with Carolina Ballesteros Casas, the marketing manager of MC Armor, a protective equipment company that recently introduced a line of “high-end bulletproof backpacks and clothing” in the United States.

MC Armor is based in Colombia and in 2018 they opened their first commercial office in the United States. Casas said the company was specifically bringing their bulletproof clothing and backpacks to the United States because of rampant school shootings. “In the U.S., sadly, there’s the guns, everybody can have a gun,” she said. “So, here, kids need to be protected, and we have the fact that there is some school issues, so we need to bring this to the United States.”

After the segment aired, La Roux shared a statement condemning its use of “Bulletproof,” saying, “Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

According to NME, a spokesperson for Fox Business Network said, “The song was chosen by the production team and the selection has been addressed.”

In This Article: Fox News, La Roux

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad