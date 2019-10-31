La Roux Shares First New Song in Five Years ‘International Woman of Leisure’

Electro-pop artist La Roux unveiled her first new song in five years, “International Woman of Leisure,” along with a glitzy video that recalls Sixties spy flicks. The track will appear on La Roux’s upcoming album, Supervision, out February 7th, 2020.

“International Woman of Leisure” is a punchy pop track that finds La Roux showing off her agile falsetto on the verses before slipping into a cool croon on the kiss-off chorus as she sings, “I will not be living in this space again/I will not come knocking at your door/Because I’m an international woman of leisure/Oh, you want me to go on? It’s my pleasure.” Meanwhile, the clip for “International Woman of Leisure” boasts a delightfully retro look and finds La Roux playing the head of the “I.W.O.L.” agency.

Supervision will mark La Roux’s third album, following her 2014 effort, Trouble in Paradise. While the singer hasn’t released any solo material in the years since, she provided guest vocals on New Order’s 2015 album, Music Complete, partnered with Whyte Horses for “The Best of It” in 2018 and, earlier this year, appeared on “Gone, Gone/Thank You” from Tyler, the Creator’s latest album, Igor.

La Roux also announced a North American tour in support of Supervision, which is set to kick off March 2nd at the Phoenix in Toronto and wrap March 25th at the Fonda in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, November 1st, at 10 a.m. local time with complete information available on La Roux’s website.

La Roux Tour Dates

March 2 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

March 3 – Montreal, QB @ Corona

March 5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 6 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 13 – Chicago, IL @ Park We

March 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

March 16 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic

March 19 – Seattle, WA. @ Showbox Market

March 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

March 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

March 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

March 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda