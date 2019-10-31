 La Roux Teases New LP With Spirited ‘International Woman of Leisure’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next My Chemical Romance End Six-Year Break, Announce Reunion Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

La Roux Shares First New Song in Five Years ‘International Woman of Leisure’

Track will appear on British electro-pop act’s new LP, Supervision, out next February

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Electro-pop artist La Roux unveiled her first new song in five years, “International Woman of Leisure,” along with a glitzy video that recalls Sixties spy flicks. The track will appear on La Roux’s upcoming album, Supervision, out February 7th, 2020.

“International Woman of Leisure” is a punchy pop track that finds La Roux showing off her agile falsetto on the verses before slipping into a cool croon on the kiss-off chorus as she sings, “I will not be living in this space again/I will not come knocking at your door/Because I’m an international woman of leisure/Oh, you want me to go on? It’s my pleasure.” Meanwhile, the clip for “International Woman of Leisure” boasts a delightfully retro look and finds La Roux playing the head of the “I.W.O.L.” agency.

Supervision will mark La Roux’s third album, following her 2014 effort, Trouble in Paradise. While the singer hasn’t released any solo material in the years since, she provided guest vocals on New Order’s 2015 album, Music Complete, partnered with Whyte Horses for “The Best of It” in 2018 and, earlier this year, appeared on “Gone, Gone/Thank You” from Tyler, the Creator’s latest album, Igor.

La Roux also announced a North American tour in support of Supervision, which is set to kick off March 2nd at the Phoenix in Toronto and wrap March 25th at the Fonda in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, November 1st, at 10 a.m. local time with complete information available on La Roux’s website.

La Roux Tour Dates

March 2 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
March 3 – Montreal, QB @ Corona
March 5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 6 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 13 – Chicago, IL @ Park We
March 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
March 16 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic
March 19 – Seattle, WA. @ Showbox Market
March 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
March 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
March 23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
March 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.