Surf Rockers La Luz Return With First Song in Three Years, ‘In the Country’

Band announces U.S. tour dates this fall

Jon Blistein

Indie rock outfit La Luz has released their first new song in three years, “In the Country” via Hardly Art.

The song is a rich, expansive bit of spaced-out surf rock with a serene refrain from singer/guitarist Shana Cleveland, “Why leave? We can have all we need/Growing out in the country.” The song also arrives with a music video, directed by bassist Lena Simon, which follows La Luz as they venture around a rustic and idyllic area.

In a statement, Cleveland said of the song: “I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life. Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society altogether. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural — I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.”

“In the Country” marks La Luz’s first new music since their 2018 album, Floating in Features. The band also announced a short North American tour with Tropa Magica that will kick off November 11th at the Music Box in San Diego and wrap November 19th at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Prior to the run, La Luz will perform at Ohana Fest in Dana Point, California, on September 24th, while they’re also slated to play a one-off show in Austin, Texas, on October 29th, though a venue is still to be announced.

La Luz Tour Dates

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
October 29 – Austin, TX @ to be announced
November 11 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
November 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
November 16 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
November 18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
November 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

