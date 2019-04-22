L7’s New ‘Stadium West’ Video Is a Prismatic, High-Speed Night Ride

We may never get to “Stadium West,” but L7 is all about the neurotic, chaotic journey – not the destination. In their new video, directed by Rob Sheridan, the camera follows the mischievous grunge rockers like a security van careening through the streets of Los Angeles at night just to keep up. The band head-bangs in a parking lot, their bodies radiating iridescent as if the camera’s picking up their heat. Then they plug in on a cramped balcony overlooking desert scrub. The camera teeters, zoning in on the four members. Lots of forearms. Lots of shredding.

“Stadium West” is the second single from the band’s first album in 20 years, Scatter the Rats, which will be released on Joan Jett’s Blackhearts Records on May 3rd. Following the album’s lead single “Burn Baby,” “Stadium West” is propelled by winding, distorted guitars that have a certain surf-rock flair. Behind the drum kit, Dee Plakas powers it all with an unbeatable tempo that imbues this ride-along with high stakes and verve.

The same can be said for the band as a whole. After their 2016 reunion, L7 has been on a prolific streak: touring and hitting festivals worldwide, releasing a new documentary, a Trump-bashing standalone single, and now an original album.

Two of L7’s albums were recently included on Rolling Stone‘s 50 Greatest Grunge Albums list: Smell the Magic (No. 37) and Bricks Are Heavy (No. 15). Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks added her own list as well, which was a collection of albums that drew her to the genre: “It was just a time of punk meeting metal and a rejection of the slickness of New Wave,” she told Rolling Stone. “At the beginning, it was about destroying conventions, and then it became more and more sophisticated. Some of it wanky; some of it not.”

L7 will be rolling out the new songs on tour across North America this spring with Les Butcherettes. They’ll also be part of the Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival tour with Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies and more.

L7 Tour Dates

May 10: Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

May 11: Phoenix, AZ @ Hance Park

May 12: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Raceway

May 14: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

May 16: Dallas, TX @ Trees

May 17: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

May 19: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

May 21: Chicago, IL @ Metro

May 22: Columbus, OH @ Express Live

May 23: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

May 28: Washington DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 29: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 31 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

June 1: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

June 2: Englishtown, NJ @ Old Bay Raceway

June 4: Pittsburg, PA @ Rex Theater

June 6: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

June 8: Boise, ID @ Memorial Stadium

June 9: Tacoma, WA @ America’s Car Museum

June 10: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

June 12: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

June 14: Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

June 15: San Jose, CA @ Santa Clara Fairgrounds

June 16: Sacramento, CA @ Murphy’s Park