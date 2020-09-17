 L7's Donita Sparks Drops 'Fast and Frightening' Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Prince's Unreleased 'I Need a Man' From 'Sign O' the Times' Reissue
Home Music Music News

L7’s Donita Sparks Enlists Lucha VaVoom Dancers for ‘Fast and Frightening’ Video

Band will reissue Smell the Magic for the 30th anniversary

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

A day before L7 reissues Smell the Magic for the 30th anniversary, Donita Sparks dropped a video of “Fast and Frightening.”

Featuring newly recorded vocals, the clip shows the singer-guitarist tearing through the Smell the Magic track, backed by the dancers of Lucha VaVoom. Wearing masks in Los Angeles, they shimmy in front of the Hollywood Sign, headbang at the Downtowner Inn and dance in circles at the Griffith Observatory.

“Popping wheelies on her motorbike/Straight girls wish they were dykes,” Sparks ferociously sings. “She’ll do anything on a dare/Mom and Daddy’s worst nightmare.”

The performance is from KCRW’s Summer Series. On Friday, Sparks will appear on Sirius XM’s Volume West show for an interview with Lyndsey Parker.

Smell the Magic is the band’s second LP, following their 1988 self-titled debut. Released on SubPop, the reissue features all nine songs, remastered and together on vinyl for the first time. They shared the opening track, “Shove,” last month.

The Loser Edition of the reissue will be pressed on clear vinyl with orange, blue and gray. It’s also available as a standard LP, CD and digitally. You can preorder it now.

In This Article: L7

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.