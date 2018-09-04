L Devine Releases Video for ‘Heathers’-Inspired Song ‘Peer Pressure’

Rising British pop singer L Devine tries to fend off the bad influence of a clique while searching for herself on her new song, “Peer Pressure.”

The cut was reportedly inspired by the 1980s teen classic Heathers and finds L Devine singing in a snappy flow over punchy drums and synth stabs. “Got so many friends and they all make me feel alone,” L Devine sings, “They always say they love me but I know they really don’t/ I just suck it up and do whatever they want.”

Emil Nava directed the video for “Peer Pressure.” The clip boasts an old school aesthetic and features sequences in which L Devine wanders through the desert dressed as an astronaut, and others where she’s surrounded by gossiping friends who, at the end of the video, end up in a pool of blood at her feet.

“Peer Pressure” is set to appear on L Devine’s upcoming mixtape, which is expected to arrive this fall. Last year, the singer released her debut EP, Growing Pains.