Kylie Minogue Shares Well Wishes for Madonna Following Health Scare: ‘I Feel for Her’

In late June, Madonna was admitted to the ICU to be treated for a serious bacterial infection that put the North American leg of her Celebration tour on pause while she recovered. Over the nearly two months since then, the singer has received well wishes from a number of fellow musicians, including Beyoncé, who shouted her out when she attended the Renaissance tour in New Jersey. Kylie Minogue has also shared words of encouragement for Madonna, particularly from their shared perspective as touring women.

“I hope she has a speedy recovery, I feel for her. I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring,” Minogue told E! News in a recent interview. “I think it’s just that bit more work for us, and it is so taxing on you as a whole. I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

Minogue, 55, recently announced a Las Vegas residency at the Venetian’s new venue Voltaire, making her the Studio 54-inspired location’s inaugural headliner. The residency will begin in November and span through January 2024. The show arrives in support of her forthcoming 16th studio album, Tension, set for release on Sept. 22.

Around the same time, Madonna, 64, will officially launch the career-spanning Celebration tour with its European leg, set to begin in mid-October. She is currently scheduled to perform 84 arena shows between the start of the tour and its January 2024 conclusion.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” Madonna wrote in a message to her fans last month. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

She added: “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can … I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”