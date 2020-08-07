Watch Kylie Minogue’s Sparkling ‘Say Something’ Video

Two weeks after Kylie Minogue released her new song “Say Something,” the singer has paired the single with a sparkling video directed by Sophie Muller.

Keeping with the Disco theme of her new album and song’s lyrics, the visual finds Minogue and her dancers grooving to “Say Something” in front of an interstellar backdrop, with the pop singer sometimes delivering the track from atop a horse statue.

“We’re a million miles apart/In a thousand ways,” Minogue sings on the upbeat, introspective track. “Baby you can light up the dark/Like a solar-scape.”

Disco, available to preorder now ahead of its November 5th release, is Minogue’s follow-up to her 2018 country-tinged, Nashville-recorded LP Golden, and her 15th studio album overall. The visual concepts for Disco were created by Minogue with directors Muller and Kate Moross.

In 2019, Minogue made a guest appearance on Tove Lo’s “Really Don’t Like U.” “It seemingly came out of nowhere, but when we met last year we said it would be great to work together and with ‘Really Don’t Like U’ came the perfect moment,” Minogue said of Tove Lo and the collaboration. “She has that amazing Swedish pop sensibility but her very own style and has carved out her own path within the music industry.”