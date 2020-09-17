 See Kylie Minogue Perform 'Say Something' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Taylor Swift Perform 'Betty' for the First Time at the 2020 ACM Awards
Home Music Music News

Watch Kylie Minogue Perform Eighties-Themed ‘Say Something’ on ‘Fallon’

Singer used Eighties BBC video camera for performance

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Six weeks before the release of her Disco, Kylie Minogue brought the new single “Say Something” to The Tonight Show Wednesday.

For the virtual performance — while Jimmy Fallon and the Roots have returned to their studio, guests are still visiting via video — Minogue replicated her sparkly “Say Something” video while utilizing VHS EFX.

Minogue tweeted that the performance captured its authentically Eighties look by filming on “an Eighties BBC news camera,” with the singer also “wearing an Antony Price dress from 1983!”

Disco is Minogue’s 15th album and her first since 2018’s country-inspired, Nashville-recorded Golden. The visual concepts for the album were created by Minogue with director Kate Moross and video director Sophie Muller (Shakira, Ellie Goulding, Björk, the Chicks). Disco is due out November 6th.

In This Article: Kylie Minogue

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.