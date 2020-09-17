Watch Kylie Minogue Perform Eighties-Themed ‘Say Something’ on ‘Fallon’

Six weeks before the release of her Disco, Kylie Minogue brought the new single “Say Something” to The Tonight Show Wednesday.

For the virtual performance — while Jimmy Fallon and the Roots have returned to their studio, guests are still visiting via video — Minogue replicated her sparkly “Say Something” video while utilizing VHS EFX.

Minogue tweeted that the performance captured its authentically Eighties look by filming on “an Eighties BBC news camera,” with the singer also “wearing an Antony Price dress from 1983!”

Disco is Minogue’s 15th album and her first since 2018’s country-inspired, Nashville-recorded Golden. The visual concepts for the album were created by Minogue with director Kate Moross and video director Sophie Muller (Shakira, Ellie Goulding, Björk, the Chicks). Disco is due out November 6th.