Kylie Minogue Longs for Human Connection on ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue has released the first single from her upcoming album Disco, arriving November 6th.

The song, “Say Something,” is an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days: “We’re a million miles apart in a thousand ways…Love is love it never ends, can we all be as one again?” Minogue produced the track with long-time collaborator Biff Stannard.

Disco is Minogue’s 15th album and her first since 2018’s Golden. According to a press release, the visual concepts for the album were created by Minogue with director Kate Moross and video director Sophie Muller (Shakira, Ellie Goulding, Björk, the Chicks).

Last fall, Minogue collaborated with Tove Lo on the song “Really Don’t Like U,” featured on the singer’s album Sunshine Kitty. “I’ve loved this opportunity to collaborate with Tove!” Minogue said of the collaboration. “It seemingly came out of nowhere, but when we met last year we said it would be great to work together and with ‘Really Don’t Like U’ came the perfect moment. She has that amazing Swedish pop sensibility but her very own style and has carved out her own path within the music industry.” The album also featured a collaboration with Doja Cat.