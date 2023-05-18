Kylie Minogue Wants to Get Your Blood Pumping in ‘Padam Padam’ Video

Kylie Minogue just wants to feel the beat of your heart, going “pa-dam, pa-dam” (as she writes it), on her new single, “Padam Padam.” In the video, Minogue writhes, wiggles, and shivers as her sheer, red cape defies the laws of physics floating all around her as she and her dancers, all dressed in red, beat their hands on their hearts. “Padam, padam, I hear it and I know,” she sings over a techno-pop backdrop produced by Lostboy, “Padam, padam, I know you want to take me home.” She also spends some time flirting with whoever’s listening in a diner and rolling around solo on a motel bed. The track appears on Minogue’s upcoming album, Tension, set for release on Sept. 22.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue said of Tension. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’; it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Minogue worked closely with her past collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell, who worked on seven of the 11 tracks. “I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half,” she said. “The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Stannard has previously worked with Minogue for decades and co-wrote “Love at First Sight” with her for her Fever album; Blackwell has been working with Minogue since 2020’s Disco album and co-produced the single “Say Something.” Minogue said in a statement she was happy to be working with both of them again. The album also contains a song, “10 Out of 10,” which features Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens.

Tension track list:

1. “Padam Padam”

2. “Hold On to Now”

3. “Things We Do for Love”

4. “Tension”

5. “One More Time”

6. “You Still Get Me High”

7. “Hands”

8. “Green Light”

9. “Vegas High”

10. “10 out of 10” (with Oliver Heldens)

11. "Story"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

12. “Love Train”

13. “Just Imagine”

14. “Somebody to Love”