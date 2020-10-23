 Kylie Minogue Releases Latest 'Disco' Offering, 'I Love It' - Rolling Stone
Kylie Minogue Serves Up Uncut Studio 54 Pastiche on New Song ‘I Love It’

Track will appear on singer’s upcoming 15th album, Disco

Kylie Minogue has released a euphoric new song, “I Love It,” from her upcoming album, Disco, out November 6th.

“I Love It” is pure Studio 54-era pastiche, from the opening sweep of strings to its pulsing four-on-the-floor groove, tender electric keys, and the rapturous horns that pop up throughout. “Your love is my love,” Minogue sings on the hook, “And my love is all you need/So come on let the music play/We gonna take it all the way/I love it, I love it, I love it.”

“I Love It” follows previously released Disco offerings “Magic” and “Say Something.” The record marks Minogue’s 15th studio album and follows her 2018 effort, Golden.

To celebrate the release of Disco, Minogue will perform a special ticketed livestream show, Kylie: Infinite Disco, on November 7th. Per a release, the show will “take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance floor community of togetherness.” In the United States, the show will air at 8 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. PST. Tickets are on sale now.

