Kylie Minogue Hits the Dance Floor in 'Magic' Video

Singer drops second single off Disco, out November 6th

Kylie Minogue hits the dance floor in her new video for “Magic,” the second single off the singer’s upcoming new album Disco.

The video for “Magic” — directed by Sophie Muller who doubles as the album’s visual director — was filmed at London’s famed Fabric nightclub; while Disco will arrive amid a pandemic, leaving venues like Fabric empty, Minogue wanted “to gave fans a moment of escapism to celebrate on a fantasy dance floor.”

“You got me started / Ain’t nothing on earth can stop it / It’s crazy, I’m falling,” Minogue sings on the chorus. “I don’t know what else to call it / Oh do you believe in magic.”

“Magic” follows the first single “Say Something” off Disco, out November 6th; Minogue recently performed the track virtually on The Tonight Show using BBC cameras from the 1980s. Disco is Minogue’s 15th album and her first since 2018’s Nashville-recorded Golden.

