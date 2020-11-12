Kylie Minogue Celebrates Disco With ‘Magic’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

In keeping with the Disco theme of her new album, Kylie Minogue performed “Magic” with some Studio 54 flair on The Late Show Wednesday night.

Performing in front of a colorful, ever-changing backdrop, the pop star largely let the music speak for itself, strutting her stuff on stage alone in a black-and-silver reflective dress. Despite the lack of audience due to social distancing, Minogue made the pre-taped performance feel as close to a dreamy disco romp as possible: “Don’t know if I’m awake or dreaming/There must be something in the air/The time is disappearing/This moment’s never leaving/I can feel it, I can feel it.” She was only joined by two silhouetted dancers toward the end, as she repeatedly asked the audience at home, “Do you believe in magic?”

Kylie Minogue released Disco earlier this month with a special ticketed livestream show, Kylie: Infinite Disco, on November 7th, which aimed to create a virtual disco party for its attendees. Along with “Magic,” which arrived with a music video directed by Sophie Muller and filmed at London’s famed Fabric nightclub, Minogue has released the singles “Say Something” and “I Love It.” Disco is Minogue’s 15th album and her first since 2018’s Nashville-recorded Golden.