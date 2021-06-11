Hear Kylie Minogue’s Infectious Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry the Night’

Nothing feels more perfect than Kylie Minogue covering Lady Gaga. The singer has dropped her own dance-fueled, synth-laden take on “Marry the Night,” off the upcoming Born This Way Reimagined.

The cover is pretty true to the original version, although, of course, Minogue does her own thing on the vocals. It’s an immediately catchy rendition that should prove fodder for endless remixes.

So far, Lady Gaga has shared two of the six covers that will appear on her 10th anniversary reissue of Born This Way. Orville Peck’s reinvented the title track as “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” while Big Freedia offered an update of “Judas.”

Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary will drop June 25th, a new release date from June 18th, featuring six reimagined tracks by artists representing the LGBTQIA+ community. The special anniversary release of Born This Way will include the 2011 album’s 14 original tracks in new packaging alongside the covers.

The newest reimagined #BornThisWay track, #MarryTheNight by warrior queen @KylieMinogue, is out now! 😍🌙 https://t.co/egcWZpJ5x7



“Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary” will be available on its new release date of June 25 ❤️ Pre-order the CD at https://t.co/Q5CJYNiYkZ pic.twitter.com/yX4woQXKLM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 11, 2021

Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary is available for preorder now.

Minogue recently joined Years & Years, the musical project of Olly Alexander, for a new remix of “Starstruck.” In a statement, Alexander called the collaboration with Minogue “quite literally a dream come true,” adding, “Kylie is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out of this world.”