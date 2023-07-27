Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue is the latest star to find a home on the Las Vegas Strip. The Australian pop legend announced today that she will be the inaugural headliner at the Venetian’s new, Studio 54-inspired venue Voltaire.

Minogue's first-ever US residency will kick off on Nov. 4, not long after she drops her 16th studio album Tension. Voltaire is being billed as an "artist-first" venue that promises DJs, burlesque performers, and more headlining acts to come. The space was designed by Emmy- and Tony-winning set designer Derek McLane, who has worked on Broadway shows Moulin Rouge! and MJ on Broadway.

According to a statement, the team behind Voltaire chose Minogue as the first headliner because “her music transcends generations.” Tickets for the opening show as well as the ongoing residency will go on sale Aug. 9th.

Minogue’s announcement arrives on the heels of a busy summer thanks to her hit single “Padam Padam.” It broke the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and has done the same globally as well. Tension follows the success of her 2020 LP Disco, which debuted at Number One in her native Australia and the UK. On the 2021 Guest List Edition, Minogue released collaborations with band Years & Years as well as fellow disco divas Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, and Gloria Gaynor.