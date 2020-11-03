Kyle MacLachlan Joins — and Wins — Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Challenge

Ever since TikTok user Nathan Apodaca (@doggface208) blessed the internet with a clip featuring him skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” the clip has gone viral. Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and even Adam Sandler’s dog have recreated the video, while the Rumours track soared to Number Two on the RS 100 chart.

The latest to join the craze is Kyle MacLachlan, who has released arguably the best version yet. It’s unclear if he’s skateboarding, but the clip features the actor rolling down a street as “Dreams” faintly plays in the background. Instead of Cran-Raspberry juice, he takes sips from his Twin Peaks mug, later mouthing the words to the lyrics into his recorder à la Agent Cooper.

Damn good vibes only ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Frd1aqof3u — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) November 2, 2020

MacLachlan joined TikTok in February, when he reprised the role of Cooper. “Diane, it’s 11:30 am, February 24th,” he said while exercising. “Entering the town of #TwinPeaks …and TikTok. Tag me in your duets today and I’ll share some of my favorites.” Since then, he’s posted several videos of him drinking rosé, grilling burgers, and solving tomato mysteries.

MacLachlan recently had a 14-second cameo on How to With John Wilson, where he was seen swiping his subway card through a turnstile.