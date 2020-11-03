 Kyle MacLachlan Joins Fleetwood Mac 'Dreams' Challenge: Watch - Rolling Stone
Kyle MacLachlan Joins — and Wins — Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Challenge

“Damn good vibes only,” actor says

Angie Martoccio

Kyle MacLachlan attends the premiere of "Tesla" at the Library Center Theatre during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kyle MacLachlan, a.k.a. Agent Cooper, joins in on the Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" challenge.

Ever since TikTok user Nathan Apodaca (@doggface208) blessed the internet with a clip featuring him skateboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” the clip has gone viral. Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and even Adam Sandler’s dog have recreated the video, while the Rumours track soared to Number Two on the RS 100 chart.

The latest to join the craze is Kyle MacLachlan, who has released arguably the best version yet. It’s unclear if he’s skateboarding, but the clip features the actor rolling down a street as “Dreams” faintly plays in the background. Instead of Cran-Raspberry juice, he takes sips from his Twin Peaks mug, later mouthing the words to the lyrics into his recorder à la Agent Cooper.

MacLachlan joined TikTok in February, when he reprised the role of Cooper. “Diane, it’s 11:30 am, February 24th,” he said while exercising. “Entering the town of #TwinPeaks …and TikTok. Tag me in your duets today and I’ll share some of my favorites.” Since then, he’s posted several videos of him drinking rosé, grilling burgers, and solving tomato mysteries.

MacLachlan recently had a 14-second cameo on How to With John Wilson, where he was seen swiping his subway card through a turnstile.

Fleetwood Mac, Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

