Kyle Dion Taps Ja Rule for New Song ‘Placebo’

Rising R&B singer Kyle Dion has released a new song, “Placebo,” featuring Ja Rule. The track will appear on Dion’s forthcoming album, set to arrive on August 20th via AWAL.

“Placebo” boasts a soulful groove, with Dion lacing his pitch-perfect falsetto over crisp drums and a heady mix of synths. The track’s a fine fit for Ja Rule, too, whose unmistakably gruff voice lends the song an immediate throwback feel the moment he hops on the mic.

Per a statement, Ja Rule was tapped for the track after Dion joked that his ad-libs would be perfect for the song. Dion’s label later linked the singer with Ja Rule, who quickly turned around a verse. “I was so excited and we have this crazy reaction video to when we first heard his cut,” Dion said. “Originally, I only expected him to record ad-libs, but he sent me back a full verse and was like ‘I got you.’ He definitely brought a new vibe to the track.”

While “Placebo” arrives with a visualizer, an official video for the song is set to drop in the coming months.

“Placebo” marks Dion’s second single of the year, following “Purr,” which features Kari Faux and was released back in April. Dion’s as-yet-untitled new album will follow his 2019 effort Suga, which was reissued last year with a handful of extra songs.