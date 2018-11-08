Watch Kyle, Alessia Cara Mend Heartache in Playful ‘Babies’ Video

Rising rapper Kyle and Alessia Cara unveiled a charming new video for their recent collaboration “Babies,” which appears on the former’s debut album, Light of Mine.

The Kid Studio-directed clip opens with a bleak breakup scene, but quickly transitions to a colorful, kids show aesthetic complete with vibrant sets and oversized papier-mâché props. In the video, Kyle relives the good and bad from his past relationship – from watching TV with his ex to having her cut his heart out on an operating table – while Cara floats through the air as cupid. Elsewhere, the two preside over a heartbreak hotline with the number “1-800-LUV-FUNK.”

Kyle released Light of Mine in May. The record followed a steady stream of mixtapes and boasted the rapper’s breakout Top 10 hit, “iSpy,” with Lil Yachty. Along with Yachty and Cara, Light of Mine featured collaborations with 2 Chainz, Kehlani, Khalid, Take 6 and more.

In August, Kyle also made his acting debut in the Netflix comedy, The After Party, about an aspiring rapper. The film featured cameos from Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Pusha-T, Jadakiss, Desiigner, Tee Grizzley, French Montana and Teyana Taylor.