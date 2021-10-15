 Hear Kygo, X Ambassadors Team Up for 'Undeniable' - Rolling Stone
Hear Kygo, X Ambassadors Team Up for ‘Undeniable’

The one-off single follows Kygo’s album Golden Hour

Kygo has dropped a new single, “Undeniable,” featuring X Ambassadors. Kygo penned the heartfelt track with X Ambassadors lead singer/songwriter Sam Nelson Harris.

“Sam and I had so much fun writing this one together in LA then performing it last month at Banc of California Stadium,” Kygo said in a statement. “It’s a special song to us and I hope everyone likes “Undeniable” as much as we do.”

Harris added, “I’ve always had an affinity for big-ass love songs but don’t often end up writing them. This one came together so organically and quickly— it was such a treat to write it with Kash, Nick, Whethan and Kyrre. I honestly couldn’t be more excited to sing it at all my friends weddings.”

Earlier this year, Kygo dropped “Love Me Now,” featuring Zoe Wees, and “Gone Are The Days,” featuring James Gillespie. His last album, Golden Hour, arrived in 2020. In March, the DJ and producer performed from atop a snowy mountain in Norway’s Sunnmore Alps for a virtual concert.

“Since I started touring, this is the longest time I’ve gone without playing a show so I wanted to do something really special in Norway,” Kygo told Rolling Stone. “To me, the Sunnmore Alps are a perfect setting that displays the beauty of Norway. Growing up, I’ve spent a lot of time skiing and hiking in the mountains across Norway and wanted to show everyone who hasn’t been to Norway a bit of what it’s really like.”

