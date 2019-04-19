See Kygo, Rita Ora’s New ‘Carry On’ Video for ‘Detective Pikachu’

Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo has teamed up with Rita Ora for a new song, “Carry On,” to be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

“Carry On” was released with a video, directed by Colin Tilley and JSV, starring Ora and set in the world of the film. Ora sports a Pikachu-yellow trenchcoat while driving around a dark city, as clips of Detective Pikachu play alongside her. Ora will also portray a character in the film named Dr. Ann Laurent, alongside Justice Smith as former Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman and Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu.

“Carry On” is the latest in a slew of collaborations for Rita Ora, following “R.I.P” with Sofía Reyes and Anitta, and “Only Want You” with 6lack. She will embark on her European tour later this month to promote her new album, Phoenix.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is in U.S. theaters on May 10th.