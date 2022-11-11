Kygo Is Feeling the ‘Thrill of the Chase’ With Surprise Album Release 

Kygo’s fourth album Thrill of the Chase arrived in a nature that keeps pace with its title. The Norwegian DJ and pop hitmaker released the record on Friday with no warning, chasing the thrill of the increasingly common surprise digital drop.

Yesterday, Kygo tweeted: “Finally done!! Got a surprise coming at midnight!” The sudden release follows a slate of singles, including “Love Me Now” with Zoe Wees, “Undeniable” with X Ambassadors, “Dancing Feet” with DNCE, “Lost Without You” with Dean Lewis, and more.

Finally done!! Got a surprise coming at midnight! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/tx7sLHuwM3 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) November 10, 2022

The oldest song on the record, the James Gillespie-assisted “Gone Are the Days,” arrived in April 2021. “I’ve been working on this collection of songs over the last 2 years,” Kygo wrote on Twitter. “Hope you enjoy them as much as I do!”

Thrill of the Chase also recruits Lukas Graham, Emily Warren, Dagny, Plested, and Stuart Crichton as collaborators. The record follows up the producer’s 2020 release Golden Hour, which featured an equally robust selection of guest appearances.

“It’s really happy. It’s that feeling of not really giving a fuck and enjoying life to the fullest,” Joe Jonas told Rolling Stone about teaming up Kygo for “Dancing Feet.” The procedure, he said, helped the pop group to actualize their goal to bring joy to their audience. “Obviously, it’s still very tricky times, but it reminds us all of being able to go out there and dance and enjoy life.”