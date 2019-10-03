Watch Kurt Vile Retreat to Cozy Upstate New York in New Documentary

A month before the release of his excellent 2018 album Bottle It In, Kurt Vile retreated to the Catskills in Upstate New York for a weekend of solace. Residing in a 20-bedroom Victorian estate called Big Indian Springs, Vile spent time preparing for the record’s release and rehearsing for an extensive tour.

A year later, Matador Records has released (bottle back), a mini-documentary that captures the Philly songwriter’s peaceful stint in the mountains. “This was the perfect lost weekend,” Vile told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’m ready to grab life by the balls.”

Clocking in around 20 minutes, the intimate clip features an array of Vile’s songs, including an acoustic version of “Bassackwards” on a rainy porch, “Check Baby” with his band the Violators and a fireside rendition of “Baby’s Arms” with Canadian country-rock outfit the Sadies. “We’re definitely still rusty, but rusty is good,” Vile says while walking through the lush countryside. “There’s a fine line between rusty and slick, and you can be too much of either one.”

After concluding his North American summer tour, Vile will embark on a brief fall leg, performing several dates with Dinosaur Jr. The trek will kick off on October 5th at the Fillmore in San Francisco and cap on November 17th at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Music Festival.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates

October 5th — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 6th — San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

November 6th — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

November 8th — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

November 9th — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 10th — Levitation Festival @ Austin, TX

November 17th — Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital Music Festival