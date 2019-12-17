Kurt Vile Plots First North American Solo Tour in More Than 10 Years

Kurt Vile will embark on his first North American solo tour in more than 10 years next spring.

The musician — who usually hits the road with his band the Violators — will kick off the trek April 8th at Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois. The run wraps May 15th at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Vile will receive support from Cate Le Bon throughout the trek and a press release teases that fans can “expect Kurt to collaborate live on stage with Cate as well as Stephen Black and Stella Mozgawa.”

Tickets for some shows will start to go on sale December 19th at 10 a.m. local time, with more following December 20th. Complete information is available on Vile’s website. Vile has also partnered with Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket sold to the voter registration, outreach and advocacy group HeadCount.

Vile released his most recent album, Bottle It In, in October 2018. This past October, he shared a new documentary, (bottle back), which found him prepping for the album’s release and a forthcoming tour in a large Victorian estate in Upstate New York. The clip featured performances of several songs, including “Bassackwards,” “Check Baby” and “Baby’s Arms.”

Kurt Vile Tour Dates

April 8 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 9 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

April 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

April 11 – Nelsonville, Ohio @ Stuarts Opera House

April 13 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

April 14 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theater

April 15 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

April 16 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

April 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

April 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

April 23 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

April 24 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 30 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

May 1 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

May 2 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

May 4 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater

May 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

May 6 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

May 7 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

May 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

May 9 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

May 15 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

