Hear Kurt Vile’s Dreamlike New Song ‘Timing is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)’

“Forecast is ominous clouds of black/But blackness is a good friend of mine,” guitarist sings on psychedelic track for Amazon Originals

Kurt VileKurt Vile in concet at the Fox Theater, Oakland, USA - 12 Dec 2018Kurt Vile in concet at the Fox Theater, Oakland, California.

Kurt Vile revels in the thunder on his dreamy new song "Timing Is Everything (And I'm Falling Behind)," issued via Amazon Originals.

“Open the floodgates of a downpouring rain in my brain,” the singer-songwriter sings amid a signature swirl of twangy, psychedelic guitar licks. “Forecast is ominous clouds of black/But blackness is a good friend of mine.”

“Timing Is Everything” arrives three months after Vile’s eighth studio LP, Bottle It In, which features guest spots from Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs and Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. The record includes the singles “Bassackwards” and “Loading Zones,” along with album cut “One Trick Ponies.”

Vile recently promoted Bottle It In with a live version of “Loading Zones” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and a cover of Tom Petty’s “Learning to Fly” on Sirius channel XMU. He will launch a world tour with a round of North American dates that kicks off February 11th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

