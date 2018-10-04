Hear Kurt Vile’s Carefree New Song ‘One Trick Ponies’

Kurt Vile unveiled a new country-tinged tune, “One Trick Ponies,” that will appear on the rocker’s upcoming album, Bottle It In, out October 12th.

The track is centered around a spindly guitar lick that winds its way around shuffling drums, piano and harmonica. Vile’s lyrics swing between the playful and peculiar – “Some are weird as hell, but we love all/ Some are one trick ponies but we embrace all” – and the song coalesces around an instantly infectious hook, which Vile belts in pristine harmony with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Farmer Dave Scher.

“One Trick Ponies” follows previously released Bottle It In tracks “Loading Zones” and “Bassackwards.” Bottle It In follows Vile’s 2017 collaborative LP with Courtney Barnett, Lotta Sea Lice, and his 2015 solo record, b’lieve I’m goin’ down. His new record will feature guest spots from Lucius, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and Cass McCombs.

Vile will embark on a North American tour in support of Bottle It In November 24th in Boston, Massachusetts.