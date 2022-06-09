Kurt Vile and The Violators Bring Breezy ‘Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)’ to ‘Colbert’

Kurt Vile and The Violators visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, offering audiences a taste of Vile’s latest album Watch My Moves with a performance of easygoing single “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).”

The singer-songwriter also performed a cover of the John Prine song “How Lucky” — which appeared on Vile’s 2020 EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV — for a web-only video.

“Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” finds Vile paying homage to the eponymous Philadelphia neighborhood where the musician recorded Watch My Moves — his ninth studio full-length. In a review of the record, Rolling Stone said the album finds Vile as he “stretches out and gets comfortable on his loosey-goosiest jams to date,“

Vile recently appeared on an episode of Rolling Stone Music Now where he discussed his love of Miley Cyrus and recording a Bruce Springsteen cover for his latest record. Last year, he contributed a version of “Run Run Run” to a Velvet Underground tribute album and co-produced the Dinosaur Jr. album Sweep It Into Space.

The Pennsylvania native will make several festival appearances throughout the summer before embarking on a tour of the U.K. and Europe that kicks off Aug. 26 in London and wraps Sept. 20 in Paris.