Watch Kurt Vile Bring Acoustic Twang to Tom Petty’s ‘Learning to Fly’

Philly rocker also performs his new song, “Bassackwards”

Kurt Vile performed a stripped-down cover of Tom Petty’s “Learning to Fly” during a recent live session for Sirius channel XMU. Vile flipped the jangly rocker into a subtle, country-tinged tune, using just an acoustic guitar and a simple percussion backing track. In between nimble runs up and down his guitar, Vile delivered Petty’s lyrics in his distinct laid-back twang.

During his SiriusXMU session, Vile also performed an unplugged version of his new song, “Bassackwards.” The track will appear on the musician’s new record, Bottle It In, which arrives tomorrow, October 12th, via Matador Records.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Vile spoke about writing the new record on the fly and ducking into studios around the U.S. whenever he could. “I read a Stones book as a kid,” he said. “They’d go to some studio in L.A. for two days, no sleep, record ‘Satisfaction’ and go back on tour. What better way to record? Play the music and get the fuck out of there.”

Vile will embark on a North American tour in support of Bottle It In November 24th in Boston, Massachusetts.

