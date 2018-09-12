Rolling Stone
Watch KT Tunstall Dance in Fierce New Video for ‘The River’

Track appears on singer-songwriter’s upcoming sixth LP, ‘Wax’

KT Tunstall’s visual for “The River” is stark, black-and-white and filmed in tight, angular shots.The singer-songwriter twirls in long scarves, embracing and posing with dancer Alex Thomas.Tunstall stares into the camera as director Alexo Wandael blends her obscured face with forest images. 

In a statement, Tunstall said she wanted the video piece to match her “mantra” from the morning of the shoot: “Today, I am a dancer.” She added, “I know how this song makes me feel. I wanted the emotion of that to come through our faces, our bodies and our movement, rather than relying on color.”

Franz Ferdinand member Nick McCarthy produced Wax, which follows 2016’s Kin. The album includes co-production from MyRiot and co-writing spots from Martin Terefe and Kings of Leon producer Angelo Petraglia. 

