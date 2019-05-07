KT Tunstall Finds Ties That Bind in ‘Little Red Thread’ Video

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall follows the forces that connect us all in the new video for her song, “Little Red Thread.”

Directed by SZOP, the clip finds Tunstall performing the buzzy stomper in a red room while an array of people suddenly find themselves following trails created by a piece of red string wrapped around their fingers. The threads lead far and wide, for some ending at a scenic outlook, for others another human. By the end of the clip, Tunstall’s finger is also wrapped with a piece of string.

In a statement, Tunstall said of “Little Red Thread,” “What if there was something physical that showed the connection between people; millions of red threads between our hearts — people on airplanes connected to people on the ground, all crisscrossing. You’d end up with a gigantic knot in the middle where we all tangle up with one another, and when you pull on one little thread it moves everything.”

“Little Red Thread” appears on Tunstall’s latest album, Wax, which was released last October. Tunstall recently kicked off a North American tour in support of the record, which continues tomorrow, May 8th, in Detroit, Michigan and wraps May 21st in Nashville, Tennessee.