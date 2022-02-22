Watch Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

Kristen Stewart, Jared Leto, Jodie Comer, Kirsten Dunst, and more joined forces for a dramatic cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit single “Driver’s License.” The video, part of W magazine’s Lyrical Improv series, also features Leslie’s Odom, Jr., Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Jones, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Ruth Negga.

In the clip, the actors take turns reading the lyrics, with mixed results. Some opt to give a dramatic reading to Rodrigo’s song, while others, like Comer and Odom, Jr., actually sing it. Leto, in classic fashion, goes as serious as possible for his lines.

Rodrigo’s heartbroken single, which first dropped in January of 2021, appeared on last year’s Sour. The album topped Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2021 list. Rodrigo also picked up seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour, and Record and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

The singer will take her Sour songs on the road, literally, in an upcoming concert film debuting on Disney+ this March. Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) will feature Rodrigo taking a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her acclaimed debut LP, to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo and her live band will stop at a handful of visually arresting sites — including the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti, and the Red Rock Canyon State Park — to perform 11 Sour songs.