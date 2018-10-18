Rolling Stone
Hear Kranium’s Skeletal Dancehall Missile ‘Sidung’

“Nobody Has to Know” singer aims to release new full-length in 2019

Dancehall singer Kranium just released “Sidung,” a jabbing, propulsive new single. The track is the first offering from an upcoming album, tentatively set for release in February 2019. “Sidung” is as spare as it gets, just a few notes of melody and a rat-a-tat beat. It’s a fitting backdrop for Kranium’s gummy boasts: “I’ve got that first-thing-in-the-morning/ I’ve got that stay at home/ I’ve got that never wanna leave me/ I’m what she waits for.”

The singer collaborated with two veteran hit-makers on “Sidung.” The track is co-produced by Sak Pase, who has credits on albums by Rihanna, Jay-Z and Kanye West and Lil Wayne’s recently released Tha Carter V. Sak Pase worked with Supa Dups, a Jamaican producer who’s had great success launching dancehall onto the American charts — see Drake’s “Controlla” and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Not Nice.”

Kranium has been building a following gradually since breaking out with “Nobody Has to Know” in 2013. He’s collaborated with the Nigerian star Wizkid, Diplo’s Major Lazer and the American R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign; he also lent his vocals to the remixes of Jamie xx’s “Good Times” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Kranium is one of a small handful of dancehall singers with major-label deals working to raise their genre’s profile Stateside. “We are doing well outside of the States,” he told Rolling Stone this summer. “But we need more representation in the U.S.”

