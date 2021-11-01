Kraftwerk Bringing Immersive ‘3-D Concerts’ Back to North America in 2022

Kraftwerk will return with their immersive “3-D concerts” for a North American tour next summer.

The 2022 trek will kick off May 27 at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap July 10 at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders in select markets will run from Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. local time. Full information is available on Kraftwerk’s website.

Kraftwerk had originally planned to embark on a “3-D concert” tour of North America back in 2020, coinciding with the pioneering electronic group’s 50th anniversary, but the run was called off due to the pandemic. The shows — which began after a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and have evolved since — combine Kraftwerk’s music with three-dimensional visuals and performance art.

“Our music is changing in time, so we always play different versions; sometimes we change the tempos and sound,” Kraftwerk’s lead singer and keyboardist Ralf Hütter told Rolling Stone of the 3-D concerts prior to the group’s 2015 U.S. tour. “Sometimes there’s different traffic on the autobahn. It’s all real. That’s what makes it interesting. Our compositions are like minimalistic film scripts or theater scripts. We can work with this; it’s never going to be the same. It changes over the years.”

Over the weekend, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with longtime fan Pharrell Williams paying tribute to the group. “Today, electronic music is everywhere,” Pharrell said. “But what Kraftwerk did was groundbreaking and revolutionary.”

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates

May 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

June 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 4 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit

June 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

June 8 – Montreal, Quebec @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

June 10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

June 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

June 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

June 22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre – Dr. Phillips Center

June 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

June 27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

June 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 3 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Auditorium

July 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

July 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 9 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

July 10 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Orpheum Theatre