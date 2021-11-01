 Kraftwerk Detail 2022 North American Tour - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Phish Play Halloween Show as Fictional Sci-Fi Band
Home Music Music News

Kraftwerk Bringing Immersive ‘3-D Concerts’ Back to North America in 2022

The pioneering German outfit — and recent Rock Hall inductees — will kick off their tour next May

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
kraftwerk 2022 north american tour dates

Kraftwerk in 2014

Peter Boettcher

Kraftwerk will return with their immersive “3-D concerts” for a North American tour next summer.

The 2022 trek will kick off May 27 at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap July 10 at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders in select markets will run from Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. local time. Full information is available on Kraftwerk’s website.

Kraftwerk had originally planned to embark on a “3-D concert” tour of North America back in 2020, coinciding with the pioneering electronic group’s 50th anniversary, but the run was called off due to the pandemic. The shows — which began after a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and have evolved since — combine Kraftwerk’s music with three-dimensional visuals and performance art.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Schedules Winter 2022 Tour
2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Stuns With Surprise Guests, Magical Performances

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments

“Our music is changing in time, so we always play different versions; sometimes we change the tempos and sound,” Kraftwerk’s lead singer and keyboardist Ralf Hütter told Rolling Stone of the 3-D concerts prior to the group’s 2015 U.S. tour. “Sometimes there’s different traffic on the autobahn. It’s all real. That’s what makes it interesting. Our compositions are like minimalistic film scripts or theater scripts. We can work with this; it’s never going to be the same. It changes over the years.”

Over the weekend, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with longtime fan Pharrell Williams paying tribute to the group. “Today, electronic music is everywhere,” Pharrell said. “But what Kraftwerk did was groundbreaking and revolutionary.”

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates

May 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
June 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 4 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit
June 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
June 8 – Montreal, Quebec @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
June 10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
June 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
June 17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
June 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
June 22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre – Dr. Phillips Center
June 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater
June 27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
June 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 3 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Auditorium
July 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
July 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
July 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 9 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
July 10 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Orpheum Theatre

In This Article: direct, Kraftwerk, live music

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.