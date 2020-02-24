Kraftwerk Bring 3-D Concerts Back to North America on 2020 Summer Tour

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will bring their immersive “3-D Concerts” back stateside this summer for the first time in four years. They’re currently celebrating their 50th anniversary.
The 27-date tour begins June 19th at Seattle’s Moore Theatre and circles the U.S. — including stops at Austin, Texas’ ACL Live at the Moody Theater on July 1st and a July 18th date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall — before concluding with a set at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on August 1st.
Tickets for the tour on sale to the public Thursday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time.
Since launching their 3-D concerts in 2013, Kraftwerk have continued to tinker with the performances. The shows combine three-dimensional visuals, performance art and the German group’s acclaimed catalog.
“Our music is changing in time, so we always play different versions; sometimes we change the tempos and sound, Kraftwerk’s lead singer and keyboardist Ralf Hütter told Rolling Stone of the 3-D concerts prior to the group’s 2015 U.S. tour. “Sometimes there’s different traffic on the autobahn. It’s all real. That’s what makes it interesting. Our compositions are like minimalistic film scripts or theater scripts. We can work with this; it’s never going to be the same. It changes over the years.”
Kraftwerk Tour Dates
June 19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
June 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 21 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
June 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
June 25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
June 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
July 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
July 7 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
July 8 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
July 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
July 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater
July 26 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
July 31 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
August 1 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival