Kraftwerk Bring 3-D Concerts Back to North America on 2020 Summer Tour

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will bring their immersive “3-D Concerts” back stateside this summer for the first time in four years. They’re currently celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The 27-date tour begins June 19th at Seattle’s Moore Theatre and circles the U.S. — including stops at Austin, Texas’ ACL Live at the Moody Theater on July 1st and a July 18th date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall — before concluding with a set at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on August 1st.

Tickets for the tour on sale to the public Thursday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time.

Since launching their 3-D concerts in 2013, Kraftwerk have continued to tinker with the performances. The shows combine three-dimensional visuals, performance art and the German group’s acclaimed catalog.

“Our music is changing in time, so we always play different versions; sometimes we change the tempos and sound, Kraftwerk’s lead singer and keyboardist Ralf Hütter told Rolling Stone of the 3-D concerts prior to the group’s 2015 U.S. tour. “Sometimes there’s different traffic on the autobahn. It’s all real. That’s what makes it interesting. Our compositions are like minimalistic film scripts or theater scripts. We can work with this; it’s never going to be the same. It changes over the years.”

Kraftwerk Tour Dates

June 19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

June 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 21 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

June 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

June 25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

June 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

July 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

July 7 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

July 8 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

July 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

July 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

July 26 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

August 1 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival