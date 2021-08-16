Korn’s Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for Covid-19

Korn has announced singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for Covid-19. The band is rescheduling six shows on their summer tour following them calling off a concert on Saturday hours before show time. They postponed Saturday’s Scranton, Pennsylvania show due to someone “within the Korn camp” testing positive.

“On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute,” the band revealed on Monday via Instagram. “As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.”

In addition to rescheduling six dates of their tour, they are also cancelling their scheduled concerts at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York on August 24th and their appearance at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York on August 25th.

“As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done,” the band continued. “Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again.”

Korn’s Rescheduled Tour Dates

August 14 – Scranton, PA moving to September 25

August 17 – Wantagh, NY moving to September 28

August 18 – Holmdel, NJ moving to September 26

August 20 – Hartford, CT moving to October 2

August 21 – Mansfield, MA moving to October 1

August 22 – Gilford, NH moving to October 3