Watch Korn’s Desert-Set, Sci-Fi ‘You’ll Never Find Me’ Video

Korn have unveiled a stark new video for single “You’ll Never Find Me.” The track is the first single for their forthcoming album The Nothing.

Andrej Gavriss directed the clip, which opens with an older scientist looking at the night sky through his telescope as a meteor hits the earth. He studies particles from the meteor in his lab in between scenes of a younger version of himself in the desert. When the younger version starts running through the desert, he begins to rapidly age, eventually becoming the older scientist. Soon, the scientist begins growing green moss all over his skin and realizes that decimates the rest of the scientists in the lab. All the while, Korn performs from the same desert separate from the action.

The Nothing will be released on September 13th, and this summer, the band is touring with Alice in Chains. In a statement, lead singer Jonathan Davis described The Nothing as “a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists — where the soul finds its refuge.”