Korn Preview New Album ‘The Nothing’ With First Single ‘You’ll Never Find Me’

Korn return this fall with their new album The Nothing, the act’s first LP in three years. Jonathan Davis and company also unveiled the album’s first single, “You’ll Never Me Find.”

The Nothing, due out September 13th, finds Korn reuniting with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked with the band on 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering.

Davis said of The Nothing in a statement, “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one – pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.”

Davis continued, “It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to…..The Nothing.”

The Nothing is available to preorder now, with the Korn site offering exclusive bundles like a limited edition bundle that includes an autographed copy of the new album on CD or vinyl, a T-shirt, a mirrorboard lithograph print, a bag of Korn Koffee Wired Roast and a Korn Koffee tumbler.

Ahead of The Nothing, Korn will spend the summer embarked on a co-headlining trek with Alice in Chains.

The Nothing Track List

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure