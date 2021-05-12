Korn Plot U.S. Summer Tour

Korn have announced a tour of the United States this summer.

The 28-show run will launch August 5th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap September 21st at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas. Staind will serve as support throughout the run, and both bands will also play the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23rd.

Tickets for all dates are scheduled to go on sale May 14th at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation. A pre-sale will start May 13th at 10 a.m. local time.

Korn’s 2021 tour comes after the band was forced to cancel their planned 2020 run with Faith No More due to the pandemic. In April, the band hosted their first livestream event, Korn: Monumental, which was broadcast from the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience attraction in Los Angeles. Korn released their most recent album, The Nothing, in 2019, while last summer they dropped a cover of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” in honor of the country star following his death.

Korn Tour Dates

August 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

August 8 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 14 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 20 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatr

August 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 3 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 6 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

September 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life