Korn Plot U.S. Summer Tour

Korn have announced a tour of the United States this summer.
The 28-show run will launch August 5th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap September 21st at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas. Staind will serve as support throughout the run, and both bands will also play the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23rd.
Tickets for all dates are scheduled to go on sale May 14th at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation. A pre-sale will start May 13th at 10 a.m. local time.
Korn’s 2021 tour comes after the band was forced to cancel their planned 2020 run with Faith No More due to the pandemic. In April, the band hosted their first livestream event, Korn: Monumental, which was broadcast from the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience attraction in Los Angeles. Korn released their most recent album, The Nothing, in 2019, while last summer they dropped a cover of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” in honor of the country star following his death.
Korn Tour Dates
August 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
August 8 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 14 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 20 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatr
August 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 3 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 6 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
September 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life