Hear Korn Rip Through Devastating New Song 'Cold'

Track will appear on band's upcoming 13th studio album The Nothing

Korn have unveiled the sinister new song “Cold” from their upcoming LP The Nothing, out September 13th via Elektra Records/Roadrunner Records.

“Cold” balances punishing metal barrage breakdowns with verses and choruses packed with all the might of big-time arena rock. Amidst bone-scraping guitars, frontman Jonathan Davis bellows, “I’m on my way, this is the day/This is the time to break it down/Get out my way, nothing can stay/This is the time to break it down.”

Korn announced The Nothing in June and shared the album’s first single,” You’ll Never Find Me,” which later received a stark, sci-fi-influenced music video. The Nothing marks Korn’s 13th studio album and follows their 2016 effort, The Serenity of Suffering.

Last month, Korn kicked off a massive co-headlining tour with Alice in Chains. The run will continue tonight, August 2nd, in Darien Center, New York and wrap September 4th in Mountain View, California. Korn will also perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California October 13th.

