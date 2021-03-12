Korn Announce Livestream Event ‘Monumental’ With ‘Stranger Things’

Korn have announced their first-ever livestream event, Monumental, a ticketed concert experience that will be broadcast from the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience attraction in Los Angeles.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m. PDT/4:00 p.m. EDT, the show will feature the band performing some of their classic hits as well as songs from their most recent album The Nothing live for the first time. The show will be available to stream for 72 hours through April 27th at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

“We hope you take part in this experience with us,” vocalist Jonathan Davis stated. “And though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show.”

Tickets for Korn: Monumental are on sale at www.KornLive.com at an early bird discount through Saturday, March 27th. Ticket bundles and V.I.P. experiences, including exclusive merchandise, limited-edition autographed posters, and a virtual meet and greet with the entire band, are also available.

Korn released The Nothing in 2019, and were scheduled to tour the album with Faith No More in 2020 before the pandemic shut down live music. Last summer, the band released a cover of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” that they recorded during the sessions for The Nothing in honor of Daniels following his death.