Korn and Faith No More Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Korn and Faith No More are teaming up for a 26-date joint tour.
After kicking off at Denver’s Pepsi Center on August 7th, the bands will hit several cities in California and Texas before heading to the East Coast. They’ll make a stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 3rd, before wrapping up in Missouri on September 17th.
In May, Faith No More will embark on a brief European tour, marking their first shows in four years. The band last toured in support of their 2015 comeback album Sol Invictus, which ended a 15-year hiatus. In 2017, their vocalist from the Eighties, Chuck Mosley, died from complications with addiction.
The trek follow’s Korn’s summer tour with Alice in Chains. They released their 13th album The Nothing last fall, as well as a podcast of the same name. The video for “Can You Hear Me” doubled as a trailer for the six-part podcast.
General tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st via Ticketmaster.
Korn and Faith No More Tour Dates
August 7 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 11 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 13 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 14 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 16 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 21 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 23 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 27 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 29 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 30 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 2 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
September 5 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
September 6 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 9 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 10 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 15 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 17 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre