Korn and Faith No More Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Korn and Faith No More are teaming up for a 26-date joint tour.

After kicking off at Denver’s Pepsi Center on August 7th, the bands will hit several cities in California and Texas before heading to the East Coast. They’ll make a stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 3rd, before wrapping up in Missouri on September 17th.

In May, Faith No More will embark on a brief European tour, marking their first shows in four years. The band last toured in support of their 2015 comeback album Sol Invictus, which ended a 15-year hiatus. In 2017, their vocalist from the Eighties, Chuck Mosley, died from complications with addiction.

The trek follow’s Korn’s summer tour with Alice in Chains. They released their 13th album The Nothing last fall, as well as a podcast of the same name. The video for “Can You Hear Me” doubled as a trailer for the six-part podcast.

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st via Ticketmaster.

Korn and Faith No More Tour Dates

August 7 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 11 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 13 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 14 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 21 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 27 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 29 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 30 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 2 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 5 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

September 6 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 9 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 10 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 15 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 17 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre