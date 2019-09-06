Watch Korn’s Chilling ‘Can You Hear Me’ Video

Korn has dropped a haunting new song “Can You Hear Me,” the third single from The Nothing, the band’s first LP in three years.

The video opens with the announcement, “People, wake the fuck up!” With a searing guitar riff and devastating lyrics like “And while my heart keeps holding on/I know I’ll never be the same again,” it tells the story of a commune leader and his followers accompanied by stark visuals of blood.

The clip also doubles as a trailer for Korn’s six-part podcast The Nothing, which is streaming now on the band’s YouTube channel. Created by Adam Mason, Simon Boyes and the band, it tells the story of journalist Matt Singer who investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl in Wellden, Kansas. It stars Keir O’Donnell, Darri Ingolfsson and Mikayla S. Campbell.

The Nothing was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering. The band previously released the singles “You’ll Never Find Me” and “Cold.” The record, due out September 13th via Elektra Records/Roadrunner Records, is currently available for pre-order.

Korn wrapped up a North American co-headlining tour with Alice in Chains earlier this week. They’re set to perform at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 13th. The band is expected to announce a 2020 tour in the coming weeks.