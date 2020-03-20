 Korn Depicts Toxic Self-Isolation in New Video for 'Can You Hear Me' - Rolling Stone
See Korn’s Depiction of Toxic Self-Isolation in ‘Can You Hear Me’ Video

Song appeared on 2019’s The Nothing

Kory Grow

Korn put their own uniquely bleak spin on self-isolation in the new video for their song “Can You Hear Me,” which appeared on 2019’s The Nothing.

The clip shows a person in a hoodie, oozing some kind of viscous goo, staring at a wall of TV screens and a phone. The person, whose face reflects the imagery on the screens, leaves comments, some positive, some negative, until reaching a fittingly gloomy end.

“Can you hear me?” frontman Jonathan Davis sings over a surprisingly serene metal backdrop. “‘Cause I’m lost, and I may never come back again/And while my heart keeps holding on, I know I’ll never be the same again.” A previous clip for the song, dubbed the “official visualizer,” paired the tune with visuals of a commune leader and lots of blood.

The Nothing came out last fall and made it into the Top 10 album sales; the record also made it into Rolling Stone’s list of the 10 Best Metal Albums of 2019.

In a statement around the time the album was announced, Davis explained his vision of “The Nothing.” “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force,” he wrote in a statement. “Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one – pulling at us every moment of our lives. … There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to…..The Nothing.”

