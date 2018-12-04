Korn’s Brian Welch Survives Addiction in ‘Loud Krazy Love’ Trailer

A new trailer for Loud Krazy Love, an upcoming Showtime documentary about Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, documents the musician’s struggles with addiction and his turbulent relationship with daughter Jennea.

The clip opens with Korn at their peak in popularity in the Nineties, riding a wave of awards and platinum-selling singles like “Freak on a Leash.” But the guitarist describes how the band’s excessive lifestyle, fueled by drugs and alcohol, drove him to addiction – and pushed him to quit the lineup in 2005 to focus on raising Jennea. “I was just scared that I was gonna screw up the kid like I was screwing up myself,” he says, noting, “I couldn’t stop being bad to my body. I couldn’t stop these addictions. I had become an animal.”

Directors Trey Hill and Scott Mayo trace Welch’s journey from nu-metal stardom to religious conversion to focused parenthood – also touching on the struggles he and his daughter faced, including intense fighting and self-destructive behavior.

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch: Loud Krazy Love premieres Friday, December 14th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Showtime’s slate of upcoming music documentaries also includes Jeff Beck: Still on the Run, Agnostic Front: Godfathers of Hardcore and GG Allin: All in the Family.