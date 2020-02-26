Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch Opens Wellness Centers Inspired by Recovery

In 2005, Korn founding member Brian “Head” Welch was in a dark place. He was worn out from years of touring, and struggling with addiction, depression, and suicidal thoughts. He left the band and went through a long period of recovery, which was featured in the Showtime documentary Loud Krazy Love. He re-joined Korn in 2013.

Now, Welch is trying to help others going through similar struggles. Wednesday, he launched Zivel, a performance and recovery suite “in the interest of helping people function at their best.” The facility was inspired by the constant fatigue touring musicians experience, and will focus “on physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” according to a statement. The spa-like center has opened its first locations in Bakersfield, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, with more planned.

“I consider myself extremely blessed to have been made whole — body, mind, and spirit — and I’ve devoted my life to help others find the healing they deserve,” Welch said in a statement. “The most exciting thing for me about Zivel is that our services can help revitalize every part of a person’s life — body, mind, and spirit — which again, is what I feel is my life’s purpose.”

Welch formed the facility with Dr. Matt O’Neill, a physical therapist who started working for Korn in 2017. O’Neill saw the toll that touring takes on the body and introduced Welch to treatments that include saltwater floating, in which patients get into a saltwater-filled tank in an effort to relieve stress. Saltwater floating will be one of Zivel’s services; others include “cryotherapy, infrared sauna, oxygen therapy, and compression therapy,” a statement reads.

Zivel plans to expand in 2020, with locations in Melbourne, Florida, Macon, Georgia, Houston, Kearney, Nebraska, and Arizona. “Our goal is to open locations in every state, and eventually around the world to help people young and old. Because Zivel is more than just another spa offering, it is a way of life, where we truly believe that everyone should be treated and feel like a rock star,” the duo said in a statement.

Korn just announced a big summer tour with Faith No More, beginning August 7th in Denver.